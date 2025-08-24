Ensure safety of cleanliness workers: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Saturday, urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to prioritise public safety, following a cleanliness worker’s electrocution in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the family of Varalakshmi, a cleanliness worker who died of electrocution while cleaning in Kannagi Nagar, Tamilisai said the government must ensure the safety of workers on duty.

“My heart pained when I met her two young children and her unwell husband. The family and colleagues are in deep grief,” she said.

According to her, the death could have been prevented. Residents had reportedly complained for around three days about an exposed power line that was not repaired. Rainwater had accumulated in the area, concealing the line. Varalakshmi was electrocuted when she stepped on it.