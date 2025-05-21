Ensure safety measures in quarries, urges CPI state secretary R Mutharasan

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to ensure strict safety protocols in stone quarries and other high-risk industrial sites, following a fatal explosion at a private quarry in Mallakottai in Sivaganga district, killing five workers.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a blasting operation to break rock formations. Five workers — Muruganandham (49), Arumugham (50), Andichamy (50), Ganesan (43), and Harjeet, a migrant worker from north India — were killed on the spot. Another worker, Michael (43), sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and called for the compensation announced by the Chief Minister to be enhanced, considering the age and economic dependency of the victims' families.

"While the immediate relief offers a measure of comfort, it is critical to investigate whether adequate safety measures were in place. The frequency of such accidents reveals the continued failure of the Factories Safety Department in enforcing safety regulations," Mutharasan said.

He called upon the State government to implement and monitor safety arrangements rigorously in quarries, sand mining operations, and firecracker manufacturing units, which are prone to industrial accidents.

The CPI leader pointed out that regulations prohibit quarrying operations below a depth of 230 feet. However, in the Mallakottai incident, reports suggest that work was being carried out at depths exceeding 450 feet, where the explosion occurred.

Citing a similar accident at Adaimithippankulam near Tirunelveli, where workers were killed while operating at depths of over 350 feet, he demanded strict action against quarries and industrial units found violating safety norms.

"The state council of the CPI urges the government to intervene decisively and prevent further loss of life by shutting down operations that disregard established safety rules," he added.