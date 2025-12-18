Ensure ramps at all polling booths, Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu government, poll panel

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission and the State government to ensure that ramp facilities are made at all polling booths across the state.

A petition was filed before the High Court by Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a person with disabilities, seeking the provision of necessary facilities at polling stations to enable persons with disabilities to access them easily.

When the matter came up for hearing before the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Election Commission has accepted the rules framed under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The counsel argued that, in addition to ramps, the EC's website should also be modified to be accessible for persons with visual impairments.

The representation for the EC submitted that steps were taken to implement the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, and all Chief Electoral Officers and State governments were issued circulars. It further stated that the Election Commission's websites are highly sensitive in nature and therefore external agencies cannot be entrusted with them.

However, a letter has been sent to the Union Ministry of Information Technology to rectify the shortcomings. A decision on polling booths would be made after the completion of a special intensive revision exercise, they said.

Recording the submissions, the judges directed the Election Commission and the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that ramps are provided at all polling booths in Tamil Nadu in compliance with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The Court further directed the Election Commission and the State government to file complete details on whether polling booths have been modified in accordance with the rules to make them easily accessible to persons with disabilities.

The judges thereafter adjourned the hearing of the case to the last week of January.