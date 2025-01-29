Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Jan 2025 2:10 PM IST
    Ensure prisoners who have got bail are released: Madras High Court
     Madras High Court (File)

    CHENNAI: Prisoners languishing in jail even after granted with bail is violation of his/her Constitutional rights, opined the Madras High Court and directed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments to take action to ensure that all the prisoners who have got bail are released.

