Ensure no power cuts during rains, Senthilbalaji tells officials

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthilbalaji, on Friday, directed the Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the monsoon season.

During a meeting with chief engineers and superintending engineers, Senthilbalaji reviewed the measures taken by the Corporation to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the ongoing monsoon season and upcoming summer season. “Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, 13.73 lakh maintenance works were completed between July 1 and October 15 across the State. As many as 47,380 transformers have been replaced and 33,494 damaged transformers have been fixed,” a release said.

While reviewing the division-wise functioning of Tangedco, Senthilbalaji instructed the officials to concentrate more on the divisions that report the higher number of power cuts and regions where faulty transformers are more prevalent apart from prioritising divisions with the higher number of complaints.

“The minister also directed the officials to give importance to Chennai and suburban areas for maintaining transformers, pillar boxes, and others. He inquired about the incidents where power cuts were reported for more than 30 minutes. He directed officials to find out the reason for power cuts and take measures to rectify the issues,” the release added.