Ensure fitness of all vehicles, Collector tells schools in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: The drivers employed in the school vehicles were instructed to inform technical snags in vehicles to school administration by writing and must operate only after ensuring the problem is rectified, said Tiruvarur collector V Mohana Chandran on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the school vehicles fitness inspection, the Collector Mohana Chandran said, the state government has issued guidelines for the school vehicles to ensure the safety of the children.

“We have inspected as many as 212 vehicles belonging to as many as 45 schools in the district and verified whether CCTV cameras have been installed and emergency exits have been provided, lower footboards, speed governors and first aid facilities. If the vehicles fulfilled 100 per cent of the guidelines, they are allowed to operate the children,” Mohana Chandran said.

Meanwhile, the Collector said that the drivers should ensure the fitness of the vehicles before operating.

“If there are any technical snags, including repair of the reverse camera, the drivers should inform the school administration by writing and get rectified on time,” the Collector said.

Stating that the school vehicle drivers should ensure accident-free trips this academic year, and ensure the safety of children while picking them up and dropping them off. He also instructed the drivers to wear khaki uniforms instead of the dress provided by the respective schools. The school drivers were given first aid training to be followed during an emergency.

Out of the total of 212 vehicles, as many as 28 vehicles were found to be unfit to operate, and the Collector asked the school administrations to fulfil all the parameters within a week and get the fitness certificate.