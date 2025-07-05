Ensure fair compensation to Karivetti villagers: Ramadoss to NLC

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has warned the state government of a protest if the NLC fails to ensure fair compensation to the residents of Karivetti village, whose lands were acquired for Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC).

He also alleged that excessive compensation has been provided to persons belonging to the DMK.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the NLC has provided compensation by distributing plots and funds to construct houses to two persons of the same family. "But, the leniency has not been shown to the common persons. Compensation has been given to a person who got married in 2019, and a family received the compensation despite the husband's name not being on the voters' list of Karivetti village," he listed out.

He also pointed out that violations have occurred in providing jobs to the villagers. Easy jobs have been given to the family members of DMK and other families have been given laborious jobs.

Urging equal and fair compensation to the families, who are depending on the village for their livelihood, Ramadoss warned of severe protest if the NLC refuses to ensure the demands of the residents.

"Values of the houses and properties of DMK and DMK functionaries have been hiked for providing compensation. On the other hand, values of properties owned by others have been reduced,” he alleged.