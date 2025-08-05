Ensure effective enforcement of existing laws to stop honour killings, urges Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko has urged the State government to ensure effective implementation of existing laws to prevent honour killings, stating that failures in enforcement continue to embolden perpetrators of caste-based crimes.

His statement comes after the Madras High Court transferred the investigation into the death of Jayasurya, a college student from Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district, to the Crime Branch–Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). The decision followed a petition by Jayasurya’s father, M Murugan, who alleged that his son may have been murdered for being in a relationship with a girl from a different community.

In his plea, Murugan claimed that Jayasurya faced repeated threats from the girl’s family, and that his death, initially reported as a road accident in May, could be a case of honour killing.

Justice P Velmurugan, who heard the case, observed that the rising number of honour killings in Tamil Nadu was deeply troubling. “Though such murders may occur, the truth often fails to surface. This case deserves a thorough and impartial probe,” he said, directing the local police to hand over all documents to the CB-CID within two weeks.

Referring also to the recent killing of Kavin Selvakannesh, a Dalit youth from Thoothukudi district, Vaiko stressed the urgent need for meaningful action.

Pointing to the demands that are being made to the government, that honour killings can only be prevented through strict special laws, he said, “The failure to effectively implement existing laws must be plugged. Appropriate corrective measures must be taken. Only then will perpetrators of honour killings be deterred.”