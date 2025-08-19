Ensure discipline at event: Vijay to TVK cadre

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Monday called upon his party workers to conduct themselves with discipline and restraint during the party's second state conference.

In a letter to cadres, Vijay said the convention should serve as a platform to demonstrate TVK's political direction.

Vijay urged certain sections of the public, including pregnant women, senior citizens, school children, the infirm and the differently abled, to watch the event live from their homes.

"Our workers must maintain order and ensure safety with military-like discipline while travelling to and from Madurai. We must prove that TVK is a responsible movement," he said.