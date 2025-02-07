Ensure DA hike to retired transport corporation staff: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Alleging that the DMK government is trying to delay the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike to retired transport employees by filing a review petition in the Supreme Court, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged to ensure it in the upcoming Budget.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the government has provided only a 27 per cent hike in January after delaying it for 110 months. “Even though the hike is not sufficient, the government provided the DA hike only after orders of the Supreme Court and High Court. If the DA hike is provided fairly, the retired employees would get a 60 per cent higher pension amount,” he said.

He added that the Supreme Court upheld the orders issued by the Madras High Court to provide the hike. But the government filed a review petition, he said. “The review petition was also dismissed. Now, the government is trying to file another review petition. The government is keen on delaying it,” he alleged.