'Ensure clean classrooms, reserve 2 hrs weekly for PT': TN education dept's guidelines for schools ahead of reopening

CHENNAI: With schools in Tamil Nadu set to reopen on June 6, the school education department has released a set of guidelines for government, aided, and private school management. The guidelines include measures to keep schools clean and safe for students, as well as suggestions for non-academic activities.

"With most schools being used as polling booths during the general elections, the department has been directed to oversee the status of furniture and cleanliness," a teacher said.

The department has asked schools to ensure all the classrooms and toilets have been cleaned and all the furniture and teaching equipment is in good condition. It also directed that obsolete laboratory materials should be properly registered and disposed of.

Further, the management of schools has been directed to ensure that debris accumulated on the surface of the school building is properly cleared and that the rainwater drainage system is properly maintained and in use.

"The drinking water tank and the overhead water storage tank for students' use should be thoroughly cleaned with disinfectant inside to ensure that clean and safe drinking water is available to students. Additionally, the school kitchen and the cooking utensils should be cleaned properly," the circular directed.

Additionally, the department has directed to take necessary security measures in consultation with the school principal, members of the School Management Committee (SMCs), and members of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA). "If there are dilapidated buildings or walls in the school premises, it should be ensured that such buildings are not accessible to students. And, the same has to be reported to the educational block," it said.

Meanwhile, as a way of welcoming the students, the school heads have been asked to conduct enrollment celebrations on June 6.

Teachers have also been asked to take necessary steps to ensure that all children living in a school area are enrolled in the school and that all students who have completed Class 10 study further.

Physical education teachers, on the other hand, have been told to arrive at least 30 minutes before school work hours to "regulate student attendance, discipline, and uniforms." The department circular also mentioned that two periods per week are reserved for physical education. "Physical education teachers should make all the students of the particular class be part of it," it said.

Also, schools must earmark one day a week after classes to conduct a joint activity. Students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 class should conduct these joint exercises separately, the circular directed.

Meanwhile, for the new academic year 2024-2025, the education department has registered 3.31 lakh new students. Teachers and the school management will continue to enroll students even after the school reopens.