Ensure ban against online gambling hastily: Anbumani to government

CHENNAI: Saying that 17 persons have committed suicide due to online gambling in one year, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to ensure ban against the online gambling by expediting the pending case in the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Anbumani said that youngster Akash of Saidapet committed suicide after losing money in online gambling. "Akash spent all his savings and also received loans from others to play online gambling. Moreover, he has lost Rs 30,000 that was intended for his mother's medical treatment," he said.

Due to the protests conducted by PMK, online gambling was banned twice. But the failure of the government in justifying the ban in the courts has become the reason for pushing several families into deep debts, he added.

He pointed out that after the Madras High Court nullified the ban on November 10, 2023, a total of 17 persons have committed suicide including Akash.

"Only way to stop suicides is to getting a stay order against the High Court order in the Supreme Court. The government was able to bring its appeal against transferring of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case to CBI within 5 days. But, the appeal on online gambling is pending for more than a year," he said.

Raising suspicion whether the government is acting in favour of online gambling firms, Anbumani asked the government if it is a government for the people or for the online gambling firms.

"The government should wake up and ensure the appeal comes for hearing sooner, so as to ban online gambling," he urged.