Ensure adequate fertiliser supply to save TN’s rabi crop, CM Stalin urges PM

CHENNAI: Amid rising paddy cultivation in Tamil Nadu this kharif season, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure immediate supply of fertilisers to the State to meet the growing demand and prevent shortages ahead of the Rabi crop.

In his letter to PM Modi, Stalin said Tamil Nadu, one of the major paddy-producing states, has recorded higher crop coverage this year due to the early onset of monsoon. Paddy cultivation began in June 2025 and has so far covered 5.661 lakh hectares, 10 per cent higher than the 5.136 lakh hectares sown during the same period last year. The increase in acreage has led to a surge in fertiliser demand across the State.

Despite favourable rainfall and adequate water storage in reservoirs, fertiliser manufacturers have supplied only about 57 per cent of the State's allocation of urea, DAP, MOP and complex fertilisers between April and August 2025, he said.

According to him, the shortfall amounts to 27,823 metric tonnes of urea, 15,831 MT of DAP, 12,422 MT of MOP and 98,623 MT of NPK complex.

Stalin requested the Prime Minister to instruct the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to ensure the immediate supply of the shortfall. He also sought an additional allotment of 40,000 MT of urea, 20,000 MT of DAP, 20,000 MT of MOP and 40,000 MT of NPK complex for September 2025 to meet the rising demand.

The Chief Minister further attached firm-wise supply requirements, urging the Centre to issue directions to fertiliser companies for prompt dispatch to Tamil Nadu to avoid shortages during the Kharif and Rabi seasons.