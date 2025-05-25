Enslaving TN to tax regime, EPS posturing now: Minister KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Attributing the just-effected property tax hike in the State to the previous AIADMK regime subscribing to the stringent conditions imposed by the BJP-led Union government earlier, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru on Saturday said that the EPS-led party, which signed up for the conditions imposed by the BJP, does not deserve to raise the issue now.

Slamming Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for his critique of the property tax hike, Nehru said, “The AIADMK, which now condemns the property tax hike, was in alliance with the Union government that made the property tax hike compulsory.

Why did they hide this from the people then? The EPS regime subscribed to the mandatory tax hikes by stating that tax increases were essential for the development of local bodies. Now, the DMK government is revealing the true reason behind the tax hike. But the AIADMK is targeting us with false statements to divert attention.”

Remarking that the State was entrapped in the clutches of the Union due to the EPS regime signing up to several central schemes, binding Tamil Nadu to the terms dictated by the Union BJP government, Nehru cited the 15th Finance Commission recommendation insisting the hike in urban property taxes in line with GSDP to avail grants for Urban Local Bodies, and said, “If the Tamil Nadu government did not comply, grants amounting to Rs 4,36,361 crore from 2021 to 2026 would be withheld.

Funds under schemes like Swachh Bharat and AMRUT 2.0 would also be denied. When the Modi government imposed such strict rules through the 15th Finance Commission, it was EPS who, for his own political convenience, signed up.”