Enrol 2.5 crore voters in 30 days, Stalin places on cadre fresh 'Oraniyil' challenge

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday set a membership target of 2.5 crore for his party district secretaries to be achieved in the next 30 days of the ongoing "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu" campaign.

Interacting with his party district secretaries during a virtual meeting organised to review the progress of the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign, Stalin said, "We have another 30 days. Our party workers going door-to-door for the campaign must accord as much importance to spending 10 minutes in each household as securing the numbers (membership). In the next 30 days, we must enrol 2.5 crore people covering all 68,000 booths in the State as members of the DMK."

Reiterating that the objective of the initiative was to explain the injustices meted out so far to Tamil Nadu by the BJP-led union government and its ally AIADMK, Stalin said that the booth digital agents appointed by the party were assets of the party and they must be put to good use even after the upcoming Assembly polls.

Stating that the members enrolled so far were being scrutinised by the party, the DMK president said that the entire campaign would be done again from the beginning in whichever booth it was not done in accordance with the procedures set by the party's high command.

Thanking the workers engaging in the campaign launched to protect the land, language and dignity of the State, Stalin, in a related message posted on microblogging site 'X' said that the incident in Karur, where a woman registered all her family members with the DMK except her husband who is a branch secretary of another party, must transform into the sentiment of Tamil Nadu and proliferate the volume of party workers.