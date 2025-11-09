Enough wheat supply for PDS shops despite Centre's poor allocation, refutes TN Minister Sakkarapani

CHENNAI: State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Sunday dismissed Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's claims that over 12,000 ration shops were left without wheat supplies, calling the allegation "baseless and politically motivated."

In a statement, the minister said that the Union Government had drastically reduced Tamil Nadu's monthly wheat allocation to 8,576 metric tonnes since March 2025, despite repeated appeals from the State for an increased share. "We have continuously urged the Union government to enhance the quota. Earlier, following Chief Minister MK Stalin's intervention, the allocation was raised to 17,100 metric tonnes between October 2024 and February 2025, ensuring uninterrupted supply to fair price shops," he said.

Sakkarapani added that for November 2025, a total of 8,722 metric tonnes of wheat had already been sub-allocated to districts based on consumption patterns, with 63% (5,386 metric tonnes) already dispatched to fair price shops by November 8. "By November 15, the full quantity will reach all shops, guaranteeing seamless distribution to the public," he assured.

Highlighting the State's record procurement performance, the minister said that during the current kuruvai season, 13.48 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had been procured through 1,923 centres, benefiting 1.75 lakh farmers with payments totalling Rs 3,249.38 crore, nearly double the quantity procured during the previous AIADMK regime.

"In contrast to the AIADMK government, which offered only Rs 1,918 per quintal for the common variety and Rs 1,958 for fine rice, the Dravidian Model government now provides Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,545 respectively," Sakkarapani pointed out.

Urging the Opposition not to politicise every issue, he said, "Palaniswami must understand the facts before making statements merely for political gain."