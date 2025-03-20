Enough water for Chennai beyond summer: Minister Nehru

CHENNAI: State Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Wednesday assured the State Assembly that the reservoirs in the city have enough storage to meet the water requirement of the city beyond the ensuing summer.

Replying to queries raised during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, Nehru said that the city only had a capacity of 900mld (million litres per day) four years ago, but it has 1,100 mld capacity now. With the existing storage in the city reservoirs, water could be supplied to the city beyond the ensuing summer, Nehru added.

Reasoning that the storage was at times high in one place, and low in another place, the minister said that the Ring Main Pipeline project for which Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated in the 2025-26 budget would streamline the water distribution network of the city.

Nehru also assured to construct overhead tanks wherever required in the city. He stated this, responding to a related query raised by Maduravoyal MLA Ganapathy.

To another query on the status of pending subway works in the city, mainly Ganeshapuram, R K Nagar and T Nagar, the municipal administration minister said that the works of most subways would be over in another three months, except the Ganeshapuram subway, which would require an additional two months for completion.