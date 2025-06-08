Ennum Ezhuthum steps into fresh year as teacher training begins on June 9

CHENNAI: With the Ennum Ezhuthum (numeracy and literacy) initiative to be extended for students from classes 1 to 5 for the new 2025-26 academic year, the School Education Department has announced a block-level training from June 9 till 13.

The scheme was implemented in all government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu from the 2022-23 academic year. It is likely to be extended till 2027, with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) completing the work of framing syllabus for the first semester of the 2025-26 academic year for three subjects, Tamil, English and mathematics for classes 1 to 3 and five subjects Tamil, English, mathematics, science and social science for classes 4 and 5.

With the scheme being extended, a state-wide training for all teachers from classes 1 to 5 is being held from June 9 till 13.

The initiative was introduced by the State to address the learning gaps in primary education caused by the COVID pandemic. This programme is being implemented from classes 1 to 5, and learning through activities such as drawing, singing, storytelling, puppetry, and games is conducted.

The scheme is being implemented at the cost of Rs 152 crore, with 1.13 lakh primary school teachers receiving specialised training. To date, 25.08 lakh students studying in 37,767 government-aided schools in classes 1 to 5 have benefited. The scheme was also introduced to ensure all class 8 students are able to read, write and do basic arithmetic by 2025.