Engineering student, friend killed in freak accident on East Coast Road near Kelambakkam

CHENNAI: Two youths- an engineering student and his friend were killed in a freak accident on East Coast Road (ECR) near Kelambakkam on Wednesday after their bike brushed against a car that was coming in the opposite direction and the duo suffered a fall, following which they got run over by a truck.

The deceased were identified as Harris John (19) and Sheik Basha (27). John is a second-year engineering student at a private institution in Padur. Basha was employed in a private firm.

On Wednesday morning, the two of them were riding from Kovalam towards Kelambakkam when the accident happened.

The bike was speeding and brushed against the car coming in the opposite direction while negotiating a curve.

In the impact, John and Basha fell off the bike and before they could recuperate from the fall, they came under the wheels of a truck that was trailing the car and were killed on the spot.

Passerby who noticed the accident alerted the police personnel who rushed to the scene and secured the bodies and sent them for post mortem.

Pallikaranai TIW (traffic investigation wing) have registered a case and secured the car driver, Thyagarajan and the truck driver Ilango and are investigating.