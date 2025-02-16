Engineering student found dead in hostel toilet in Theni; kin seeks CB-CID probe

MADURAI: Angered and raising suspicions over the death of a student of the Government College of Engineering in Bodinayakanur of Theni district, the deceased’s parents and relatives thronged the Collectorate on Saturday, demanding a thorough investigation into the death.

The deceased, identified as S Vignesh (21), a third-year ECE student and native of Tirunelveli, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the college hostel toilet, on Thursday.

Based on a complaint, Bodi Taluk police on Friday filed a case under Section 194 BNSS (suspicious death).

The aggrieved father P Selvam claimed bloodstains were found inside the toilet and added that he and his relatives were shocked by the death of his son.

In a petition to the Theni Collector, Selvam stated that Vignesh, who belongs to the Devendra Kula Velalar community and a first-generation learner in the family, could have been beaten to death as blood was oozing from his ears and bite marks were found under his ears. Selvam said that the police statement that Vignesh could have committed suicide or died of other causes is not acceptable.

He further said the police were not disclosing the inquest report and trying to close the case by declaring that Vignesh could have died either of cardiac arrest or epilepsy.

Terming the reasoning by police unclear, Selvam demanded a CB-CID inquiry into the death and wanted the police to invoke murder charges under Sections of the SC/ST Act.

According to the police, Vignesh who went to the toilet on Thursday morning, did not return and when the toilet door was broken open, he was found dead.

Police sources said he could have died eight hours ago in the toilet and ant bites could have caused bleeding in his ears. They added that the exact cause of death would be known based on a post-mortem report.

Further sources said Vignesh had 21 arrears and was preparing to clear those exams.

The engineering college has remained closed since December last year and regular classes will resume on February 21.