Engineering counselling for 2025-2026 to commence from July first week, says minister Govi Chezhian

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian on Friday said that engineering counselling in the state would begin in July with special category counseling commencing on July 7 and general category beginning on July 14.

The minister, who released the rank list for engineering admissions stated that 3,23,074 candidates had registered for engineering counseling with the rank list being prepared for 2.41 lakh eligible students.

"Among them, 140 students studied state board subjects, while five pursued other subjects. As many as 145 students achieved a perfect cut-off score of 200 out of 200 in the engineering rank list," he added.

Admissions for BE and BTech courses in the 2025-2026 academic year are underway in approximately 445 government and private engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University in Tamil Nadu, said a Maalaimalar report.

According to the counselling schedule, special category counselling would be held from July 7 to July 11 and general category counselling would be held between July 14 and August 19.

Under the 7.5 percent reservation quota, Dharani from Cuddalore secured the first rank followed by Mythili from Chennai. In the general engineering rankings, Sahasra from Kanchi topped the list while Karthika from Namakkal secured the second place.

Students can access their rank list on the official website, tneaonline.org using their registered email ID and password. Officials said that from June 28 until July 2 candidates can correct any errors in their rankings.