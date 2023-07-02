Engg counselling likely to begin from July end

CHENNAI: Due to the delay in conducting the counselling for medical admission, the counselling for students seeking engineering admission in the State is expected to begin the fourth week of July or the first week of August. The medical counselling is expected to begin in the second or third week of July. Almost all the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA-2023) formalities including online registration, payments, certificate uploading, the release of random numbers and declaration of merit list were completed recently.

As many as 1,78,959 students, who have enrolled for engineering admissions and completed the formalities, were on the merit list. A total of 102 candidates had secured 200 out of 200 cut-off marks with 100 students from the State Board.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), told DT Next that the counselling should have started from Saturday (July 1). “However, due to delay in medical counselling, the authorities were forced to postpone the engineering counselling,” he added.

Stating that a decision could not be taken till now concerning announcing the engineering counselling schedule, the official said the engineering counselling will be held only after medical counselling since aspirants also applied for engineering courses.

“At present, we do not know the exact number of students, who were enrolled for engineering seats will get MBBS seats,” he added. “We get constant calls from the students requesting us to wait for a while to conduct engineering counselling,” he said.

The official pointed out that the delay will also affect the beginning of classes for first-year students. Pointing out that the four-round of engineering counselling will take at least two months, the official said that if the counselling starts by August, then the classes for the first-year students will begin only by October or November.