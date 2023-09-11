Engal Palli-Milirum Palli at govt schools

CHENNAI: To improve the school infrastructure, the School Education Department has recently implemented a comprehensive and sustainable

programme – Engal Palli-Milirum Palli – in all government school campuses.

Through this initiative, the department aims to create a healthy school environment and also to inculcate in students the importance of sanitation and lean environment.

As per the department circular, this programme will focus on personal hygiene, increasing the green cover in schools, awareness programmes on environment, knowledge of waste management, school vegetable garden, importance of recycling and upcycling, plastic- free campus and encouraging students to move towards alternatives.

Subsequently, the department has also released detailed guidelines to form committees at district-level with members including collector, district forest officer, projects director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), corporation or municipality commissioner, chief education officer among others. These committees will also comprise representatives from two non-profit organisations.

Additionally, committees will also be formed at block-level, school-level and sub-school level.

After the district committee comes up with an action plan, the block-level committee along with local administration will monitor the cleaning activities in schools.

In addition, the district collector will announce the 'Engal Palli-Milirum Palli' award to a school after completion of assessment on sanitation and infra-structure.

The students will be awarded the ‘eco start award’ for contribution to the initiative and the teachers will be awarded the ‘best eco guide teacher award’ for proper implementation of the programme. The NGOs will be recognised with the‘environment conservation award’ for significant contribution