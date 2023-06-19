Energy secy transferred after Senthilbalaji’s portfolio change

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday transferred several bureaucrats, including the secretary of the state energy department, barely a couple of days after the energy/electricity portfolio was divested off Senthilbalaji and allocated as additional charge to state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu.

According to an order issued by state chief secretary V Iraianbu on Monday, commissioner of land reforms Dr Beela Rajesh has been transferred and posted as the principal secretary of the state energy department, replacing additional chief secretary Ramesh Chand Meena who has been transferred to the special initiatives department.

Veer Prathap Singh, project officer of DRDA, Thiruvannamalai has been posted as the joint commissioner (intelligence), commercial taxes department. Director of sericulture, Salem Dr J Vijaya Rani has been transferred and posted as additional registrar of cooperative societies.

M Asia Mariam, managing director of TN Energy Development Agency has been transferred and posted as Director of Minorities Welfare. Chandra Sekhar Sakahmuri, joint secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department has been appointed director of sericulture, Salem. Chairman and managing director of TN Small Industries Corporation, according to the GO, has been moved to the TN Urban Infrastructure Finance Services Ltd (TUIFSL) as its chairman and managing director. Incumbent CMD of TUIFSL Dr S Swarna has been appointed as the new CMD of TN Small Industries Corporation.

Additional secretary of the state Water Resources Department R Kanna has been appointed as the new managing director of TN Cements Corporation. Deputy secretary of Animal Husbandry department Ranjeet Singh has been appointed as the new DRDA project officer of Nagapattinam. Dr P Alarmelmangal, DRDA, Coimbatore has been transferred to Salem in the same position, replacing S Balachandar who has been transferred already. Dr S Suresh Kmar, Director of minorities welfare has been transferred and posted as the CEO of TN Khadi and Village Industries Board.