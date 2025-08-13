Encephalitis vaccination programme launched in city, 6 districts

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has expanded the encephalitis vaccination programme, currently in effect in 2 zones in the city, to the remaining 13 zones, and 6 districts – Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Nagapattinam, and Vellore for 2025-26.

As per the scheme launched on Wednesday, steps have been taken to provide one dose of this vaccine to 27.63 lakh children aged 1-15 years in high-risk districts. The camp will be implemented in 3 steps through schools, anganwadis and orphanages and juvenile schools.

Encephalitis, a viral disease spread by certain types of Culex mosquitoes, affects the central nervous system and causes severe complications and pain and is even deadly. Due to the high mortality rate due to the disease, the necessary steps are being taken in all districts.

Survivors of the disease suffer from severe neurological consequences. “Since children in the districts do not have a strong immunity power, where the disease is most prevalent, they’re vaccinated first,” said a press release issued by the health department.