EMUs on Egmore-Villupuram section partially cancelled on June 15 & 22

CHENNAI: A pair of EMUs operated to Villupuram from Chennai will be partially cancelled due to ongoing engineering works in Chennai Egmore - Villupuram section between Olakur and Tindivanam Railway Stations from 10:35 am to 03:35 pm on 15th & 22nd June 2025 (05 Hours).

Train No. 66045 Tambaram – Villupuram MEMU passenger leaving Tambaram at 09:45 am will be partially cancelled between Melmaruvathur and Villupuram. Train No. 66046 Villupuram - Chennai Beach MEMU passenger leaving Villupuram at 01:40 pm will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Melmaruvathur, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

Also, Trains operated to Tirupati from Katpadi will be fully cancelled due to line block permitted in Arakkonam – Jolarpettai section at Katpadi Yard from 09:00 pm to 12:30 am on 16th & 18th June 2025 (03 Hours 30 minutes).

Train No. 67210, Katpadi – Tirupati MEMU passenger leaving Katpadi at 09:10 pm, train no 67209 Tirupati – Katpadi MEMU passenger leaving Tirupati at 07:10 pm and train no 66033, Chennai Beach – Tiruvannamalai MEMU passenger leaving Chennai Beach at 06:00 am will be fully cancelled on June 16 and 18, another release issued by SR said. Train No. 66034, Tiruvannamalai – Tambaram MEMU passenger leaving Tiruvannamalai at 04:30 am would be fully cancelled on June 17 and 19.

Train No. 66057, Arakkonam – Katpadi MEMU passenger leaving Arakkonam at 09:00 pm will be partially cancelled between Sevur and Katpadi and train no 66026 Villupuram – Katpadi MEMU passenger leaving Villupuram at 07:10 pm will be partially cancelled between Vellore and Katpadi.