EMU trains on Chennai Central – Gudur section to be cancelled on April 3 and 5, check details here

CHENNAI: EMU services on Chennai Central – Gudur section would be fully cancelled owing to line block permitted in the section between Kavaraipettai and Ponneri Railway Stations from 1.20 pm to 5.20 pm on April 3 and 5 (04 Hours).

Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving MMC at 5.40 am, 10.15 am and 12.10 pm, Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving MMC at 10.30 am, 11.35 am and 1.40 pm and Sullurupeta – Nellore MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 8.10 am on April 3 and 5 would be fully cancelled.

Avadi – MMC MEMU Passenger local leaving Avadi at 4.25 am, Chennai Beach - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12.40 pm and 2.40 pm, Gummidipundi – MMC EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 1:00 pm, 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm and 15.45 hrs, Sullurupeta – MMC MEMU Passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 12:35 pm, 1.15 pm and 3.10 pm and Gummidipundi – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 4.30 pm and Nellore - Sullurupeta MEMU Passenger leaving Nellore at 10:20 am on April 3 and 5 would be fully cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

Owing to the above cancellation of EMU/MEMU trains, Passenger specials will be operated on the said days.