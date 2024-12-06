EMU trains between Katpadi-Jolarpettai cancelled on Dec 9, 11

Begin typing your search...

    Katpadi – Jolarpettai MEMU passenger leaving Katpadi at 09:30 am and Jolarpettai – Katpadi MEMU passenger leaving Jolarpettai at 12:45 pm will be fully cancelled on December 9 and 11, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Dec 2024 7:27 PM IST
    Representative Image (Photo: Vishal Nagaraj)

    CHENNAI: EMUs operated between Katpadi and Jolarpettai would be cancelled due to ongoing engineering works permitted in Arakkonam - Jolarpettai section between Valathoor and Melpatti from 10:20 am to 2.20 pm on December 9 & 11 (04 hours).

    DTNEXT Bureau

