Empuraan’s Mullaiperiyar dam depiction raises House’s concern

CHENNAI: Mohanlal–Prithviraj starrer Empuraan briefly dominated the agenda of the State Assembly on Friday after a member drew the government’s attention to some controversial scenes in the movie.

Moments after the opposition AIADMK staged a walk out from the House, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi MLA T Velumurugan drew the treasury benches’ attention to the movie consisting of scenes portraying the fictional collapse of the Mullaiperiyar Dam and resultant destruction in Kerala.

Responding to the issue, Leader of the House and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said, “I did not watch the movie, but those who watched the movie told me that it had scenes portraying the collapse of Periyar Dam. When I heard it, I only went through fear and anger.”

Meanwhile, a few members of the alliance parties prompted off the record to the treasury benches about the removal of the objectionable portions from the movie. Intervening in the issue, Chief Minister MK Stalin clarified to the House that the Censor Board did not remove the portions, but the scenes were removed following public opposition to it.

The movie took to center-stage in the House even as sleuths of ED raided the places of the movie producers in the city.