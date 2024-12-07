Empowered panel formed in TN to monitor homes remains dormant for months

CHENNAI: The ‘Empowered Committee on Special Services’ for children, formed to monitor the maintenance of observation and special homes across the State is yet to take off since its inception in July this year.

During the formation of such a committee, it was mandated that it must meet once every three months. However, since its announcement, the department has not furthered any action.

Commenting on this, a social activist said, “A empowered committee is usually formed so that initiatives progress faster. However, there are several such committees functioning already, keeping all department officials held up.

The activist added that it defeats the purpose of forming a committee if it remains non-functional for several months, especially in its initial stages. “When these committees remain dormant, the homes take a hit in its functioning, ultimately affecting the children,” the activist added.

Meanwhile, a higher official of the department, who is also a member of the committee, noted: “We’ll soon have a discussion with the remaining members and the maintenance of the committee.”

The empowered committee was formed by the State government following Justice Chandru’s report that recommended measures for effective functioning of government homes. In the committee, the chief secretary is the chairperson of the government and members are secretaries of various line departments and a social worker.

The empowered committee is responsible for monitoring the observation homes, special homes and after-care homes meant for children in conflict with law. It’s supposed to meet quarterly to discuss and improve the conditions for children inside the homes. It’s also responsible for monitoring the development of accommodated children, management of homes, staffing patterns, health and medical facilities, food, training and capacity building. Additionally, the committee will monitor and suggest modification of staff revamping exercises.

“This committee will review protocols and procedures devised for the management of institutions in which the children in conflict with law are placed as temporary and long-term care and protection,” the notification added.