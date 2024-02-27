Employees urges TN govt to allow opening of closed Ennore's Coromandel Int'l Ltd

CHENNAI: Even as the residents of Ennore seek permanent closure of the fertiliser company Coromandel International Ltd following the gas leak, employees of the company on Tuesday held a demonstration urging the State Government to reopen the company's plant immediately for their sake as well as farmer's benefit.

Around 120 employees had gathered at the company's facility at Ennore.

C Ravi, General Secretary, of Coromandel Fertilizer Employees' Union, said that around 3,000 families, which are dependent on the factory directly and indirectly are affected due to the unit's closure.

"We are worried about our future," he said.

He also asserted the plant's importance for agriculture. The plant produces a unique product named Paramfos which is being supplied across the nation with the highest quality meeting the farmers' needs.

"Considering farmers' future and employees' future into account, the State government should reopen the facility without any delay," he added.