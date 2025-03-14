Tiruchy: Employees demand implementation of old pension scheme

TIRUCHY: Several hundred employees covered under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) staged a protest in Tiruchy on Thursday demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme.

The protesting members who converged in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate demanded to provide gratuity and family pensions on par with the employees in the other states.

They demanded to withdraw the committee constituted to implement the new pension scheme and initiate steps to implement the new pension scheme immediately.

The members who raised slogans attempted to block the vehicle movement in front of the Collectorate and soon, they were stopped by the police.

However, a few continued to protest and were arrested.

District coordinator Inbaraj presided over the protest. Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union State Vice President Lakshmanan inaugurated the protest and spoke about the need to implement the old pension scheme.