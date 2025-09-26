Emergency response centre opened in pollution-hit Manali, Ennore

CHENNAI: Ennore and Manali region, which witnesses heavy industrial pollution and dangerous gas leaks, can heave a sigh of relief as the Environment and Climate Change Department has set up an Emergency Response Centre (ERC) in Manali. The centre was launched by Minister Thangam Thennarasu during an event on Thursday.

The centre has been established under The Manali–Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Council (MERRC), set up as a Special Purpose Vehicle to spearhead greening projects, restore waterbodies, manage solid waste, combat pollution, and develop community infrastructure in the industrial belt.

The centre has a dedicated dashboard that integrates industrial data, consent management, online emission/effluent monitoring systems, and ambient air quality monitoring stations, said a statement.

"This will function as a central nerve centre for environmental emergencies, enabling timely decision-making, coordination, and swift response in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, such as Revenue Department, Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, Greater Chennai Corporation, Manali Industries Association, Fisheries Department, Fire and Rescue Services, local police, Health Department, Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and Kamarajar Port," it added.

The minister also flagged off 30 mechanised sweepers that the Greater Chennai Corporation bought with funds given by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. These sweepers will play a crucial role in reducing dust pollution in the heavily industrialised Manali Ennore corridor, improving public health and quality of life.