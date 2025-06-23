Embarrassment for AIADMK as Hindu outfit targets Dravidian icons at BJP-backed Murugan conference

CHENNAI: As expected, the Madurai Murugan Manadu, organised by Hindu outfits, turned into a political event, with nearly all BJP leaders and special guest, Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, using the stage to criticise the DMK-led alliance, without taking anyone's name. However, the conference took an embarrassing turn for the former AIADMK ministers in attendance when an audio-visual presentation by the organisers criticised Dravidian icons, including Thanthai Periyar and C. N. Annadurai, and called for the annihilation of the Dravidian movement to transform the state into “Theiviga Tamil Nadu” (Divine Tamil Nadu), in contrast to Dravidian Tamil Nadu. In addition, several banners at the venue sought Lord Murugan’s divine intervention to bring an end to the Dravidian movement in the state.

Honouring the call from their ally, the BJP, the AIADMK leadership deputed former ministers and senior leaders R B Udhayakumar, Sellur K Raju, V V Rajan Chellappa, Kadambur C Raju, and K T Rajenthra Bhalaj from the region to attend the event. Though it was a difficult decision for the AIADMK leadership, it was deemed inevitable in order to project unity in the BJP-AIADMK revival.

However, they appeared visibly embarrassed when an audio-visual presentation was played, highlighting Hindu Munnani’s opposition to ‘fake Dravidianism’ and simultaneously showed the images of Dravidian icons Thanthai Periyar, and former CMs Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. The AV went on to portray the Hindu outfit’s triumph over “Nathiga Nari” (atheist jackal), implying that Dravidian leaders opposed believers and Hinduism in “Theiyiga Tamil Nadu (Drivine Tamil Nadu)’.

“The AIADMK leaders looked uncomfortable while the AV was being played, which strongly criticised Dravidian icons,” said a source within the AIADMK who attended the meeting and wished to remain anonymous and added that the banners put up at the venues were against Dravidian movements.

This drew sharp criticism from Minister S Regupathy, who condemned the AIADMK’s participation in a BJP-backed Murugan Manadu against Dravidian ideology and values. “The AIADMK has no moral right to invoke Anna’s name. It is shameful that former AIADMK ministers took part in this anti-Dravidian conference under the guise of the Murugan Manadu,” he said.

This comes amidst the sharp criticism from the DMK and its allies that the RSS and its political wing, the BJP, is resorting to ‘divisive politics’ in the name of religion and spirituality for their political gains in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister S P Velumani along with state BJP leaders Nainer Nagendran and L Annamamalai attended RSS centenary celebration in Coimbatore. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is the chief guest.

It may be recalled that Edappadi K Palaniswami removed former minister Thalavai N Sundaram from party posting in October last year for flagging off a RSS rally in his constituency