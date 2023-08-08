Elephant population in Tamil Nadu increases by 200

CHENNAI: In a good news to wildlife conservationists in the state, recently conducted elephant census has revealed that the population of wild elephants has increased by 200 in Tamil Nadu.

According to the report released by chief minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, the state has as many as 2,961 jumbos in its wild. The number is higher than the elephant population recorded during 2017 census. In 2017, the state had only 2,761 elephants.

The three-day synchronized Elephant Population Estimation was conducted in the forest areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from May 17.

In Tamil Nadu, the population estimation of elephants was conducted in 699 blocks in 25 forest divisions. Forest personnel such as anti-poaching watchers, forest watchers, forest guards, foresters, rangers and volunteers from NGOs were involved in this survey.