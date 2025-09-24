Elephant nurses calf on busy Masinagudi road

COONOOR: Tourists travelling on the Masinagudi–Mayar road in the Nilgiris witnessed an unusual scene when a wild elephant stopped in the middle of the road to nurse its calf.

The Nilgiris is home to dense forests and a large population of wild animals, including elephants, leopards and bears. In Masinagudi, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve’s buffer zone, elephants frequently cross roads, often attracting the attention of visitors and motorists.

On Sunday evening, three elephants, including a mother and her calf, were seen walking along the Masinagudi–Mayar stretch.

Tourists in vehicles halted at a distance to watch the herd. As the group moved ahead, the calf appeared hungry and stopped. Responding to this, the mother elephant stood still on the road and allowed the calf to feed.

Despite vehicles waiting behind, the elephant remained calm and focused on nursing, staying in place until the calf had finished. Only after the feeding did the animals continue their walk across the road into the forest.

Tourists said they were surprised to witness such behaviour in the open, noting that nursing is usually seen only inside forest areas. Many described the moment as rare and memorable.

Wildlife experts say the Nilgiris landscape has seen increasing interactions between humans and elephants due to habitat overlap, particularly on stretches that cut through reserve areas. Authorities have regularly advised travellers to maintain safe distances from wild animals and avoid disturbing them.

The incident highlighted both the challenges and unique experiences of travelling through the Nilgiris, where encounters with wildlife often unfold unexpectedly.