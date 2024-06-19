Elephant dies of electrocution in Karumparai forest area

ERODE: A 12-year-old male elephant died of “electrocution” in the Anthiyur forest area in the district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

According to Anthiyur forest officials, the villagers noticed a elephant lying dead in Karumparai forest area near Thooka Naicken Palayam, on Tuesday evening.

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and examined the elephant. They suspect that the animal might have been electrocuted. The officials said the farmers cultivating crops have put up electric fencing to prevent entry of animals into their farmland.

The elephant in search of water and food might have tried to enter the farmland and would have come into contact with the live wire, resulting in death, they said.

The exact cause of the death will be known only after conducting an autopsy on Wednesday, the officials said.