Elephant carcass exhumed and buried faraway due to heavy stench

COIMBATORE: The carcass of a wild elephant, which died of electrocution, was exhumed by the forest department on Monday and buried in a faraway place after villagers in Gudalur raised an issue of heavy stench.

A crop-raiding 20-year-old wild tusker pulled down an arecanut tree in a farm at Machikolli in Devarsholai area. Unfortunately, the tree fell on an overhead electric line resulting in its electrocution a week ago.

After a post mortem, the carcass of the animal was buried by ignoring the apprehensions of a heavy rotten smell from it.

Meanwhile, the villagers in Machikolli threatened to protest as they were unable to bear the stench from the carcass, which they claimed was not buried in deep soil.

On receiving information from Town Panchayat authorities, the forest department staff arrived and exhumed the carcass by deploying earth movers.

The carcass was then loaded into a lorry and buried in a faraway place by burying it in a deep pit.