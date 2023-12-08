'Electronic-based attendance system will be implemented in near future'

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that the implementation of the electronic-based attendance system in the headquarters of Tamil Nadu Energy and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) will be effective in a few months.

Petitioner N Logu representing Coimbatore Consumer Voice, moved the MHC seeking to direct the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and TANGEDCO to implement a biometric attendance system in all their offices to ensure the attendance of employees.

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the employees of the respondents are not coming to the offices on time, hence the consumers and general public are facing severe difficulty. The petitioner contended to implement an Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system to ensure proper attendance.

R. Krishnamoorthy, the chief engineer of TANGEDCO filed an affidavit before the MHC stating that steps have been taken to implement the electronic-based attendance system.

The officers and employees in administrative, accounts, and technical departments, who are mostly required to do desk work, the TANGEDCO has already decided to implement an electronic-based attendance system, read the affidavit. In furtherance of the same, it has been ordered to implement the same in the first instance at the State headquarters office, Chennai where more than 2000 officers and employees are employed, stated the affidavit.

The implementation is slightly delayed due to ongoing large-scale construction and maintenance work carried on in the headquarters building, more particularly retrofitting work, which work is expected to be completed in a few months. Hence, the implementation of the electronic-based attendance system will be effective in a few months in the headquarters, said the affidavit.

After the submission, the bench wrote that TANGEDCO to consider the feasibility and the viability of the biometric system and disposed of the petition.