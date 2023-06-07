Tariff will not be hiked in TN: Electricity Board

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has clarified that there will be no change in electricity tariff in July.

The board had applied and received permission to the Electricity Regulatory Commission in July last year seeking permission to hike the tariff to overcome the financial crisis.



The Electricity Board has decided to raise the electricity tariff beginning next month in accordance with the approval granted by the Electricity Regulatory Commission.



Political leaders and public insisted that the rates should not be increased that the decision to increase the tariff should be abandoned as it would severely affect consumers.

