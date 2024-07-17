Electricity tariff hike: Gift for people who elected DMK, says Sellur K Raju

MADURAI: Criticising the ruling DMK for the recent hike in electricity tariff, AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju (Madurai West) on Wednesday said it was a gift from the government for the people, who voted for them into power.

The electricity tariff has been increased three times since the DMK came to power.

Moreover, the government also increased the tax burden on the people. Condemning the electricity tariff hike and political murders in the state, the party high command has called for a statewide protest on July 23, he said.

Further talking to reporters in Madurai, Raju said there was no safety for political leaders and many were afraid to walk on streets in the mornings.

A day after the murder of NTK functionary Balamurugan while he’s walking in the morning in Madurai, Raju recalled the brutal murder of T Kiruttinan, former DMK MP and Minister in a similar manner several years ago.

When the DMK was in power, it concealed the crime, he added.

Asks fellow politicians not to take morning walks

Further, he appealed to his fellow politicians not to take a morning walk or else a bypoll might have to be held.

On deposed leaders, including VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam launching a series of efforts to unite the party, Raju said ‘wait and see.’

He added that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was determined and politically shrewd like Chanakya.

Earlier, when Palaniswami took the helm as Chief Minister, the opposition belittled his government and claimed that the Palaniswami led government won’t even last for two or three months. Despite such criticism, Palaniswami completed his task during the four and half year term, previously.

The AIADMK would certainly come to power in 2026 Assembly election, he said.

Raju also said that the Mullaiperiyar drinking water project, which took off during the AIADMK regime at a cost of Rs 1,296 crore to benefit people in hundred wards of Madurai city was progressing at a snail’s pace and appealed to KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply to expedite the project, which should have been completed last year itself.