Electricity Board consumers’ grievance meeting in 3 areas to be held on November 14

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will conduct consumer grievance redressal meetings across three of its distribution circles – T Nagar, Vyasarpadi and Ponneri – on November 14 (Friday) at 11 am.

According to a press release, the meeting at the T. Nagar circle will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), T Nagar, 110 kV Valluvar Kottam substation, #97 MGR Road, (Kodambakkam High Road), near the Metro Water Station, Nungambakkam.

Meeting at the Vyasarpadi circle will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), 110/33 kV substation, (opposite Ramalingar Temple), Vyasarpadi.

For the Ponneri circle, the venue is the Office of Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), 33/11 kV substation on TH Road, Venbakkam.

Consumers and members of the public are encouraged to attend the meetings to present their grievances related to power supply and other electricity services, and to seek redressal, the release added. The meetings are being organised under the supervision of the Superintending Engineers (Central and North Circles).