Electoral alliances formed in sync with prevailing situation, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said electoral alliances are formed based on the political landscape ahead of polls, and that "nothing can be predicted in advance".

Responding to questions about power-sharing and the possibility of PMK and BJP joining the AIADMK-led alliance, Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, dismissed them as "hypothetical".

When asked about potential allies, the AIADMK chief emphasised alliances would be formed with "like-minded parties aligned with the party's principles." On the prospect of the BJP rejoining the AIADMK-led alliance, he reiterated political pacts are shaped by the prevailing political scenario just before the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections.

The AIADMK had severed its ties with the BJP in 2023. The two parties had faced the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as allies.