Election victory row: HC dismisses Vijaya Baskar’s plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the former AIADMK minister C Vijaya Baskar to reject the case challenging his 2021 assembly election victory.

In the 2021 assembly election, Vijaya Baskar stood for the polls representing AIADMK in the Viralimalai constituency and was announced as the winner of the election.

Challenging this victory, the opponent candidate Palaniyappan from DMK moved the Madras High Court and filed a petition. In that petition, Palaniyappan noted that Vijaya Baskar gave cash and prizes to woo the voters, which violated the election rules. Hence his election victory should be disqualified, the petitioner submitted.

On countering this petition Vijaya Baskar moved the MHC to reject the petition against him.

The case was listed before Justice CV Karthikeyan of the Madras High Court (MHC). After the submission, the Justice dismissed the petition and adjourned the election petition to be heard on June 23.