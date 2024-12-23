Election rule amendment an assault on free & fair elections; democracy facing gravest threat under BJP regime, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern over the amendment moved by the BJP regime to the Election conduct rules, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that the amendment was an "undemocratic assault on free and fair elections”, and democracy was facing the gravest threat under the BJP-led union government.

Reposting media reports suggesting an amendment to the election conduct rules, Stalin said, “Democracy is facing its gravest threat under the BJP-led Union Government with the reckless amendment of Section 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules to kill the transparency in election.”

Stating that the Union Government has brought the amendment to prevent public inspection of election documents, including CCTV footage Consequent on the direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to furnish the CCTV footage of an election booth, Stalin said that amendment destroyed one of the basic features of the Constitution.

Casting doubts over the victory of the BJP in the recent Maharashtra Assembly polls, Stalin, in a message posted on his ‘X’ page, said, “The BJP-led Union Government's fear extends beyond Haryana, reflecting anxiety over Maharashtra, where their orchestrated and unholy victory in the recent assembly election has raised serious concerns.”

Criticising the Election Commission of India’s response to the amendment, Stalin said, “It was shocking that the Election Commission of India, instead of fighting for institutional integrity, has willingly succumbed to the pressure of Prime Minister Modi’s government and happily involved itself in defacing its own child - the free and fair election!”

The DMK president also appealed to all political parties, including those participating in the Union Government, to come forward and counter this undemocratic assault on the free and fair elections of our nation.