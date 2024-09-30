Election Commission refuses to restrain Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on flag symbol issue

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has refused to restrain the recently launched political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from using the symbol 'elephant' in its flag.

Responding to the complaint letter, written by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National General Secretary Satish Chandra Misra to restrain actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party from using their reserved symbol 'elephant', the Secretariat of the Election Commission of India clarified that it neither approves nor endorses flags or other emblems of any political party.

In a reply letter, Manish Kumar, Secretary, Secretariat of ECI said a temporary symbol (from the symbol list) will be allocated to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam only when the party applies for a symbol after its registration during the relevant period preceding an election.

“In the registration letter issued to a political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, it is informed that the ECI does not approve the flag used by a political party, and if the party has a flag, it will be the responsibility of the party to ensure that the flag does not violate the provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act,1950 or the flag code of India or any other relevant law related to the subject, and that its flag does not imitate in any manner the flag of any other political party,” the ECI said.

With this, actor Vijay’s TVK can continue to use its red,yellow,green and blue flag which features Vagai Malar in the middle and two elephants on either side without any hindrance.

It may be noted that the actor had launched his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s official flag and flag anthem on August 22 and is all set to hold his first-ever political conference in Vikravandi on October 27.