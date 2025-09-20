Election Commission cancels registration of 42 Tamil Nadu parties; allies of DMK, BJP among them

CHENNAI: The Election Commission’s cancellation of registration for 42 political parties in Tamil Nadu, including allies of both the DMK and the BJP, has jolted the State’s political establishment.

This action comes as part of the Commission’s second phase of deregistration, announced recently, which affected 474 parties nationwide. In the first phase on 9 August, 334 parties had already lost their registration.

Among the Tamil Nadu parties affected are the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) led by Prof M.H. Jawahirullah, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) headed by Tiruchengode legislator ER Easwaran, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) led by John Pandian, and the Makkal Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) of Thamimun Ansari. Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi, led by N.R. Dhanapal, was also struck off the rolls.

The decision is significant as both MMK and KMDK are allies of the ruling DMK. Jawahirullah represents Papanasam in the Assembly, having won on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol. Easwaran secured victory in Tiruchengode on the same symbol. John Pandian’s TMMK, an ally of the BJP, contested the last Lok Sabha polls unsuccessfully in Tenkasi on the lotus symbol, while Thamimun Ansari’s MJK, which contested the 2016 Assembly election under the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol, has remained absent from subsequent elections.

In response, Jawahirullah stated on X that the Election Commission’s move contravened the Representation of the People Act and the Constitution. He added that the party would appeal to the Commission and, if required, seek judicial intervention after consulting legal experts. He also questioned the timing, suggesting the decision raised concerns about transparency in India’s democracy.