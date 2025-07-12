Elderly woman murdered for jewels in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A home alone elderly woman was murdered and her jewels were stolen in Manapparai, Tiruchy, in the early hours of Saturday.

S Kulanthai Therese (65), a resident of Mugavanur village near Manapparai in Tiruchy, was living alone for the past 20 years in her house after her husband, Soosai Manickam, passed away due to prolonged illness. Despite her son and daughter residing near the village, Kulanthai Therese lived alone and took care of herself with the money she earned through odd jobs.

On Friday night, Kulanthai Therese went to sleep after dinner on a cot placed outside her house and on Saturday, the people found that she was lying dead with her throat slit. Neighbours alerted the Vaiyampatti police, who rushed to the spot and found that the miscreants who had slit her throat had snatched away her gold chain and studs. Subsequently, the body was sent to the Manapparai GH for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the information was passed on to the SP S Selvanagarathinam, who investigated the crime scene. He said a special team was formed to nab the culprits.