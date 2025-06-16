Elderly woman loses home, savings in Karaikal blaze

CHENNAI: A 75-year-old woman was left homeless after a fire broke out, destroying her house and savings in Vizhithiyur village of Karaikal district.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the fire was triggered by a cylinder explosion caused by an electrical short circuit at the home of a private company employee, Ilavazhagan.

The blaze quickly spread, engulfing the neighbouring house of elderly resident Dhanalakshmi. Her house was completely destroyed, along with Rs 80,000 in cash she had saved over the years.

With no shelter or belongings left, Dhanalakshmi has now been forced to live on the streets. Locals have urged the Puducherry government to extend support to the elderly woman.