Elderly man with mental illness found dead in well near Sivagiri

CHENNAI: The police recovered the body of an elderly man with a mental illness, found floating in a well near Sivagiri on Sunday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased identified as Sivakumar (64), a resident of Kamarajar Street in Ramanathapuram was married to Thanga Mari. Sivakumar had been suffering from mental health issues and had been undergoing treatment at home for the past few months.

On Sunday morning around 10 am, Sivakumar told his family that he was going to bring them food and took his son along with him. Within a few minutes, he asked his son to go back home and that he would join them soon. However, when he did not return home after several hours, his family searched for him around the village but could not find him.

After a couple of hours, locals alerted the police about a body that was floating in a well owned by one Balraj in the outskirts of the village. When police and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the scene and retrieved the body, they identified it as Sivakumar.

The body was later sent to the Sivagiri Government Hospital for postmortem examination. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's wife the police are conducting further investigations.